THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government is in a fix over the proposed biomedical waste treatment facility of the IMA at Elavupalam near Palode with the local people and panchayat stiffly opposing the project, even as Health Minister K K Shylaja has voiced her support for the plant.

Shylaja’s support comes amidst Forest Minister K Raju and local MLA DK Murali raising reservations against the plant. Contrary to widespread opposition from the local people, the Peringamala panchayat, environmentalists and the Forest Department, Shylaja said the proposal for setting up the plant cannot be abandoned as there was no other way to process medical waste.

Stating the IMA has proposed to set up the plant with modern facilities, she said the people should cooperate in setting up the plant. The health minister also said the decision to give approval to the plant was taken at a meeting where the forest minister was also present.

Meanwhile, Raju pointed to the need for a detailed study as an adverse report has already been given by the DFO. While noting the controversial project is not proposed on forest land, he said green vegetation and wildlife will not be allowed to be disturbed at any cost. However, a final decision regarding the plant has to come from the Environment Department, he said.

Vamanapuram MLA D K Murali, who belongs to the CPM, said the place chosen is not appropriate for setting up a biomedical waste treatment plant. “I visited the place and found the place is a swamp with settlements nearby. The people in the area are very concerned about the plant,” he said.

He also expressed doubts about whether setting up the plant in such an ecologically fragile land would have legal approval. He said he had discussed the issue with the health minister and communicated the concern of the people to her. He expressed hope that the government would not defy the people’s protest and go ahead with the plant.