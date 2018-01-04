THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state’s plan expenditure has hit an all-time low on account of a severe fiscal crisis and development works under the local bodies had ground to a halt, said Congress Legislature Party (CLP) deputy leader K C Joseph.

“As per the available figures,the government’s plan expenditure for local bodies stands below 30 per cent. It is the lowest recorded in the last five years. The guidelines issued by the government specified an expenditure of 70 per cent of the plan funds in local bodies by December 31,2017 but the actual development expenditure was 34 and 33 per cent only in the gram and block panchayat, respectively. In the municipal, Corporation and district panchayats,the spending was only 30.5 per cent, 26.6 per cent and a mere 18.1 per cent, respectively,” he said in a statement.

Due to an undeclared treasury ban on payments for development works, nothing except salary bills are being cleared now, Joseph said.“The bills submitted by contractors are not being cleared. The arrears due to the contractors alone come to `1,600 crore. The implementation of various missions announced by the LDF Government a year ago is confined to advertisements alone. Even after a year since the announcements,the Life programme to ensure housing to all,Haritha Keralam and Aardram missions has not reached anywhere,” he said.

“Even the housing schemes for the poor under the Centre’s PMAY and the SC/ST Department have derailed,” he said.Joseph also said the ration supplies in the state is going to be hit from next month,since the payments for FCI for purchase of foodgrain has not been made.“That the state has not lifted even 3,500 tonnes of rice released by the Central government for Ockhi victims at subsidised rates shows the gravity of the Finance Department’s ineptitude and apathy,” he said.

