SABARIMALA: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday sought Rs 500-crore assistance from the Centre for developing basic facilities in Sabarimala to cope with the increasing number of pilgrims.

With the number of pilgrims who visit the hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa rising every year, huge investment is needed to provide basic facilities to them, Chennithala told mediapersons.

“The Centre should initiate measures for the allotment of forest land to set up projects aimed at improving the basic facilities,” he said.He urged the Centre to delink the forest area covering the Sabarimala temple from the purview of the Periyar Tiger Reserve in the larger interest of pilgrims.

“A UDF team will meet union ministers and submit a memorandum seeking the assistance,” said Chennithala. The Opposition decried the move of raking up controversies by vested interests to undermine the importance of the Sabarimala pilgrimage. He also said the ongoing customs of the temple should be protected.

Slew of measures to ensure safety of pilgrims during Makaravilakku days

Sabarimala: Elaborate measures are being implemented to ensure safety and security of pilgrims during the peak Makaravilakku days. Sannidhanam police special officer Debesh Kumar Behera said a total of 1,700 police personnel would be on duty during the peak pilgrimage days for crowd management and for ensuring the safety of pilgrims. Adequate number of police personnel, headed by officers with past experience, will be deployed at sensitive points, he said. Measures will be taken to prevent chances of stampede-like situation in coordination with the Central para-military personnel, including NDRF and RAF.

Movement of pilgrims on holy steps

Debesh Kumar Behera said the flow of pilgrims through holy steps was being monitored to ensure smooth movement of pilgrims on the fly-over at sopanam and prevent overcrowding at lower Thirumuttam and Valiyanadapandal. He said steps were taken for optimum use of the queue complexes on the trekking path between Marakoottam and Saramkuthi during the peak days of Makaravilakku season.