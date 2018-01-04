THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:New office-bearers of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) on Wednesday decided to abandon the proposal of the previous board to rename the Sabarimala temple as Sree Ayyappa Swami Temple.

Board president A Padmakumar told reporters that the temple will continue to be known as the Sree Dharma Sastha temple. The previous board headed by UDF-appointed Prayar Gopalakrishnan proposed to rename the temple, citing that it was the hill shrine’s original name.

Prayar’s “reinstating” of the old name was viewed as a move to secure a favourable verdict from the Supreme Court in the case regarding the entry of women. The TDB is opposing the lifting of the ban on women in the 10-50 age group from entering the shrine. Its claim is that Lord Ayyappa, the presiding deity, is a ‘naishtika brahmachari’ (celibate god).

As the litigants would cite that other temples dedicated to Dharma Sastha did not have a similar ban, the TDB - it is believed - assumed that the name change would help to support its claim.On the TDB stand on the entry of women, Padmakumar said that as per prevailing norms, women in the particular age group are not allowed, and they stood by the norms.The board also decided that work on a proposed ropeway to transport cargo to the sannidhanam will start soon.