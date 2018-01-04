KOCHI: The ambitious ‘Pravasi Chitty’ scheme, which aims to mobilise Rs 10,000 crore in three years through Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE), the non-banking finance company of the state government, is likely to be delayed till the first week of March.Though the software is ready, the back-end systems, being developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), need further fine-tuning, said officers.

“We have conducted about 160 ‘Pravasi Bandhu Samgamam’ (meetings of relatives of non-resident Keralites), and the feedback is very encouraging,” said KSFE managing director A Purushothaman.

He, however, said the official launch of the scheme will be done only after the Kerala budget in February. “We have to ensure everything is in place. My sense is the launch will be done in the first week of March,” Purushothaman told Express.According to him, many NRKs, who are already investing in KSFE chitties through their relatives or by themselves when they come home, are now waiting for the official launch of the Pravasi Chitty scheme. Though the target for the scheme is Rs 10,000 crore in three years, the KSFE managing director reckoned the scheme will overshoot the collection amount by a big margin. “We are hopeful to get 2 lakh investors in the first year itself,” he said.

Agents to sell the scheme in gulf countries

Purushothaman said the government will also allow agents, such as banks and other intermediaries, to sell the product to prospective investors in the Gulf countries, mostly in Dubai. “While the agents will be allowed to market the Pravasi Chitty scheme, it will be their responsibility to get the required permission from the regulatory agencies in those countries,” he said.

As per the scheme, the NRKs can join the chitty scheme online, and a mobile app is developed for the purpose. Through online facilities, anyone from anywhere in the world can take part in the chitty activities very easily. Procedures, such as membership, payment of monthly subscription and participating in auctions, can be done via online facilities. A 24x7 grievance redressal virtual office operates at Infopark.

KIIFB’s ROLE

A Kerala government survey showed remittances sent by the diaspora support at least 50 lakh people in the state, which has a population of 3.15 crore. Rs 10,000 crore out of a total of Rs 50,000 crore for various developmental activities for the next five years of the state are expected to be raised through NRI chitties. The funds collected will be routed into Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), which is the technical partner of KSFE Pravasi Chitties. K M Abraham, who retired as Kerala chief secretary on Sunday, will continue to serve as KIIFB CEO. “With Abraham available to devote his time fully to KIIFB, we can expect KSFE Pravasi Chitty to move faster in the coming days,” said Purushothaman.NRI deposits in the state are to the tune of Rs 1.52 trillion with various public sector and private banks in Kerala. Through the Pravasi Chitty the government hopes to attract a part of the NRI deposits for undertaking development activities.