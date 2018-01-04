THRISSUR: With just two days left for the Kerala State School Youth Festival, scheduled to be held from January 6 to 10, labourers are working overtime to prepare the venues.According to organising committee officials, Rs 29 lakh has been sanctioned for setting up stages at 24 different locations at Thekkinkadu Maidan and nearby places.

A green protocol will be followed at all the venues. The main venue has been decorated with pictures of writers and cultural figures. Work for setting up a fountain in front of the main venue is at full swing. Overall, Rs 1 crore will be spent on accommodation, transportation and food.The organisers have arranged 32 buses and 250 auto-rickshaws for ferrying students. The participants will be accommodated at 21 schools. Police personnel will be deputed at these schools to provide additional security.

A selfie contest is expected to add novelty to the festival. During the first four days of the event (January 6-9), prizes will be given to those submitting the best selfies. A4 size printouts of selfies have to be handed over to the programme committee officials between 9 am and 4 pm. The winners will be declared at 5 pm on these four days.