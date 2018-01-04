KANNUR: The state-level inauguration of ‘Ulsavam’, a festival organised by the Tourism Department for the encouragement and conservation of traditional, folk and ritual art forms of Kerala, will be held at Kannur Town Square at 6 pm on Saturday. Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran will inaugurate the fest.

The 10th edition of ‘Ulsavam’ will be conducted from January 6 to 12. More than 100 art forms will be staged across the state at different venues. In Kannur, there will be two venues for the festival- Town Square and Payyambalam.

As part of the fest, art forms, including velakali, nadan vadyam, chavittu nadakam, Ayyappan theeyattu, kalamezhuthu paattu, vattappattu, oppana, urulikkuthu,margam kali, nadan paattu, ashtapadi, vilpattu, thullal, padayani, chimmanakkali, karaka nritham and mayilattam, will be staged at different venues.

Apart from targeting tourists, the Tourism Department also intends to attract the attention of young generation towards these art forms by conducting the fest.