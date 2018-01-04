THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance has reportedly recommended that a case be registered against former minister Thomas Chandy in connection with the land-grab case. The recommendation is part of the quick verification report prepared by the Kottayam unit of Vigilance, sources said.

The report will be submitted before the Kottayam Vigilance court on Thursday. The report said that Chandy had prima facie committed irregularities in constructing the Valiyakulam-Zero Jetty Road by grabbing a large parcel of land and reclaiming the Marthandam lake for an extension to his private resort named Lake Palace.

Two months ago, the Vigilance court had issued a quick verification order against Chandy based on a petition filed by Janata Dal (Secular) district secretary Subhash.This was the first quick verification order against Chandy following a bunch of allegations against him, including illegal land-filling and encroachment. According to the complaint, Chandy had utilised the MP fund to built the road, which caused a loss of `65 lakh to the exchequer, as his private resort was the only beneficiary of the road.

Interestingly, the government pleader informed the court that there was no violation of the rule in the case as the road was constructed for the benefit of as many as 10 families living at the end of the road.

The government pleader pointed out there was a bund in the place, which was later developed into a road.

The government pleader also sought more time in the case, as the state government was awaiting legal advice from the state advocate general.

Firm approaches HC

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday sought the view of the state government on a petition filed by Water World Tourism Company owned by former Transport Minister Thomas Chandy seeking a directive to keep in abeyance the inquiry proceedings initiated by the Alappuzha District Collector into the allegation of illegal reclamation of paddy land by the company. According to the company, the Collector was going ahead with the inquiry without giving the company the details of the survey sought by it.