THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of Forest Department raising objection, the Revenue Department too has found that more than 80 per cent of the land at Elavupalam near Palode where the Indian Medical Association (IMA) proposes the biomedical waste treatment plant was wetland where construction was not possible. In a report to District Collector K Vasuki, Nedumangad Tahasildar M K Anil Kumar stated five acres of the land of the IMA was wetland where no construction was allowed as per the present Kerala Conservation of Paddy land Wet Land Act.

“In the Basic Tax Register, it was found that they had a total extent of 6.8 acres of land of which five acres was wetland and the remaining dry land. I have given the report to the Collector mentioning this and also that no construction was possible as per the present rules,” he said. He said that there were three settlements within 3-km radius of the proposed plant. ‘’One settlement was just 350 m away from the property. The next one was found within 1 km and another 3 km away,’’ he said, adding that there were SC/ST settlements.

In the report, it has been mentioned that mangroves and springs surrounding the land will be damaged if the plant is set up there. Apart from this, the report also points to law and order situation in the region if the project is taken forward. With Opposition brewing up against the biomedical waste plant, the IMA said it would have to look for other options if there was stiff resistance from the people. “The IMA had come up with a proposal to set up the biomedical waste treatment plant for the people. We will not go ahead with the project in that region with the people coming out against it,’’ IMA state secretary Dr N Sulphi said. He said they would try to convince the people and allay their apprehension.

“If the people are still not convinced, we will have to think of other options. We will approach the government for providing land for the plant,” he said. The IMA is learned to have unofficially communicated to the government in the earlier meetings about providing land for the biomedical waste treatment plant in some other place if the land at Palode is not suited for the project.