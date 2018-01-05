THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Travancore Devaswom Board has made it mandatory for women who visit Sabarimala to produce age-proof documents. The decision has been taken in view of reports that a large number of women were trying to trek the hill irrespective of the restrictions.Women in the age-group of 10 to 50 are restricted from visiting the hill shrine. According to reports, any document or certificate showing age proof was acceptable during the checking at the foothills of Sabarimala temple.

TDB president A Padmakumar has already made it clear women in the particular age group are not allowed as per the prevailing norms and the board stood by the norms. Women in the menstruating age-group are not allowed to climb the hills and offer prayers at Sabarimala as the presiding deity, Lord Ayyappa, is considered to be a ‘naishtika brahmachari’ (perennial celibate).The reports said confusion could be prevented once the age proof is verified. It said women police officers and women staff of the board will do the checking.