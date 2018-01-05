THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “This will not only reduce construction and demolition waste, but also act as an accessible resource for economically weaker sections of society who are in urgent need for a toilet or a kitchen or just a door,” said Soumini Raja. It was the success of completing Ambika’s house using pooled-in resources that prompted Studio Commune to think of an online platform — b-organ.com — so that others too could benefit from the voluntary donation of building materials. “It is similar to organ donation — where the vital organs of a dead person get a new life in another’s body. We are glad the concept is finding more takers,” she said.

