KANNUR: With the district conference just weeks away, the CPM has problems aplenty. Just a day after the expulsion of 11 members in connection with the Keezhattur agitation, the party was left red-faced as one of its local secretaries shared the dais with RSS leaders at a function in Panur.

It was Panur local secretary K K Preman who put the district leadership in the spot with his appearance at a meeting in connection with the office inauguration of Seva Bharati, an RSS affiliate engaged in social service sector, at Panur UP School on Wednesday. Since Panur is one of the most politically sensitive places in district in terms of CPM-BJP rivalry, the presence of a CPM local secretary at an RSS function with RSS leaders has caused much embarrassment in the rank and file of the party.

While CPM has been trying to project its workers are being hunted down by RSS in the area, the unexpected act of local secretary has put them on the defensive.“The party will seek an explanation from Preman in connection with the incident. Whatever be the reason, the party cannot accept this. But we would like to know under which circumstances that he accepted their invitation,” said Panur area secretary K E Kunhabdulla.

move condemned

Seva Bharati has come out with a statement alleging conspiracy behind making the incident a big controversy. Sevabharathi Panur zone secretary V P Jithesh condemned the move to blow up the issue saying it was not for the first time that a CPM leader was taking part in their functions. “Seva Bharati is an independent organisation working beyond caste and class considerations. The intention behind the people who are trying to blow up this issue is doubtful,” he said.