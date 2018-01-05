MALAPPURAM: Police experts are examining the five explosive devices, which seem to be small "mines", that were recovered from the river near a railway bridge at Kuttipuram in this Kerala district late on Thursday night, a police officer said.

Speaking to IANS, a police official attached to the Kuttipuram police station said that they were informed about about presence of explosives near the bridge late on Thursday night.

"The police team soon reached the place and it was found out that these small 'mine' like materials was seen on the river side about 40 metres from the pillar of the railway bridge," said the official who did not wish to be identified.

Later higher police officials came to the scene and the explosives were taken to the police camp near here.

"Experts from the Indian Army and the National Security Guard are expected to arrive for further examination of it," added the official.