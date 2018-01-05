Owing to the shortage of Neera, an outlet at Vyttila Mobility Hub sells passion fruit juice to a customer. They use Neera honey to sweeten the passion fruit juice. Earlier, the same Neera outlet has raised C15,000 per day from Neera sales alone | Albin Mathew

KOCHI: With ‘Neera’ going out of flavour, the Kerala government is preparing for a mega-brand push to revitalise this natural drink. The broad outline is to bring all the 29 coconut producer companies under brand Neera, the state’s coconut beverage. As a first step, a coordination committee - Coconut Mission - chaired by the Agriculture Minister will be constituted to integrate and coordinate various coconut development bodies, agriculture universities and research centres, various technology providers and coconut producing companies.

“The Government Order in connection with the formation of Coconut Mission will be brought out soon,” Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar told Express. “Our aim is to bring all the 29 coconut producer companies registered under the Coconut Development Corporation and Coconut Development Board under one umbrella. The other bodies, including Kerafed and Agriculture University, will also have representatives in the coordination committee.

The focus will be on promoting Neera through unified branding. Another issue is the working capital for the producer companies. “During the pre-budget discussions, we recommended to the Finance Minister to consider the provisions for raising working capital for Neera producer companies. A favourable decision is expected from the Finance Department.” He said different companies use different technologies to tap and preserve Neera. “There is a need for streamlining the technology. By branding, we also intend to bring in a common technology which will be the most cost-efficient and durable. That is where the technology providers and research centres will have to step in and play a major role,” said Sunil Kumar.

Another bottleneck is the lack of technicians/tappers. “More vibrant training sessions need to be organised. A joint effort of the Agriculture Department and producers companies will be rolled out in this regard,” said Sunil Kumar.Meanwhile, V K Sasidharan Nair of Thiru Kochi Coconut Producers Company said by forming an umbrella body, all the 29 producer’s companies can begin Neera production. “Initially 22 companies out of the total 29 were into Neera production.

Now there are only six or seven companies including ours coming up with Neera production. If we can unify all these companies, it will be easy to achieve a target production of nearly 1 lakh litres per day,” he said. Nair said the Neera from Kera has a good demand in the US, Europe, Canada and the UAE. “But to undertake tetra packing which facilitates more exports, we should have a minimum of 50,000 packets. That means the production should be increased,” he said.