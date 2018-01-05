KOCHI: KSRTC, which claims acute financial crunch, submitted before the Kerala High Court that the crisis is mainly due to the introduction of the pension scheme at par with government employees. The government is bound to provide funds to meet its obligations, especially for the payment of pension for more than one reason, it added.

The affidavit was filed in response to a petition by former employees due to the non-payment of pensions.

According to KSRTC, its average monthly income is `175 crore, while total operating expenses is `191 crore. Hence, the revenue generated is not sufficient for meeting even operational expenses. The total amount required for operations, including the payment of pension, is `345 crore per month.

Bus fares are decided by the government and KSRTC has no direct control in the matter. It is being decided by the state on the basis of its policies and social obligations.

While deciding the fares, the obligation of KSRTC in respect of payment of pension or other relevant matters have never been considered by the government. Besides, KSRTC is bound to operate services to any route in accordance with the government’s directives, yielding to political pressure without conducting any study regarding the feasibility. It is evident that KSRTC has no control over its revenue and expenses.

It is the government that controls both factors. Hence, the government is bound to help the corporation, the affidavit said.KSRTC also suggested that in order to increase revenue, fares could be increased to meet the pension requirement of the corporation, if the government was unable to provide sufficient funds for the payment of pension.