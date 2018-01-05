KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will interrogate two key accused in Islamic State (IS) Kerala module at Kanakamala in Kannur as part of the probe in the sensational Hadiya case at Viyyoor Central Jail, Thrissur on Monday. NIA has received permission in this regard from NIA Court in Kochi.

The premier counter-terrorism agency would be interrogating Omar Al Hindi, a native of Thalassery, and Safvan alias Rayyan of Tirur, the first and ninth accused in the Kanakamala IS module case, respectively. The court permitted NIA to conducted quizzing at Viyyoor Central Jail where the duo is currently lodged. The interrogation will take place in between 10 am-5 pm in the presence of jail superintendent.

A team comprising NIA officers and IT experts would be visiting the jail as part of the interrogation.

The court has directed that accused persons should not be subjected to any physical or mental torture. Similarly, the jail authorities should arrange facilities for NIA officials to conduct the interrogation.

As part of the probe in Hadiya case, the investigation agency is conducting the interrogation of IS operatives to check whether Shafin Jahan, who married Hadiya, has any connection with IS module.

During the investigation of IS Kanakamala case, NIA had collected evidence after examining the social media, telephone and e-mails of the accused persons. While examining the social media accounts of Manseed alias Omar Al Hindi, it was found that Shafin Jahan was part of a Whatsapp group in which Manseed was also a member. Similarly, NIA also received information that Shafin was acquaintance with Safvan.

Till now, the NIA has recorded the statements of more than 30 persons in the Hadiya case. It also submitted a few CDs, claimed to be crucial evidence in the case, before the NIA Court. Shafin Jahan was interrogated by the NIA twice. Similarly, the statement of Hadiya was also recorded.

The Kanakamala case is related to an IS module in Kerala which was planning to attack sensitive places and key personalities in South India.