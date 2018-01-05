KOZHIKODE: The demonetisation of `500 and `1,000 was done with an aim to check thriving counterfeit circulation. But in 2017, fake currency smugglers were back with a bang in Kerala. Enforcement agencies reveal while the value of seized counterfeit stood at `1.3 crore in the state, the undetected transaction could be more than `50 crore.

The latest data compiled by respective state crime record bureaus for the period between January 1, 2017 and November 30, 2017 shows Kerala (17,766) is third after Delhi (105,712) and Gujarat (57,508) in seizing counterfeit currencies. The most alarming is the rise in flow of counterfeit notes in the denomination of `2,000, which increased to 2,642 last year from just six in 2016.

State police chief Loknath Behera, who attributed the rise in seizures to heightened surveillance and observation, said the department would strengthen the security measures. ‘’The situation is of grave concern and we’re going to have a dedicated internal security wing to specifically monitor the counterfeit currency rackets’ activities,” said Behera. Of the 17,766 counterfeit notes seized in Kerala, 2,642 were in the new `2,000 denomination and 13,601 in `500. Compared to the figures of 2016, Kerala witnessed nearly 600 per cent increase in the seizure of counterfeit currencies in 2017.