KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will interrogate two key accused in the Kanakamala Islamic State case as part of the probe in the sensational Hadiya case.The NIA has approached the NIA Court here seeking permission to interrogate Manseed alias Omar Al Hindi, a native of Thalassery, and Safvan alias Rayyan, of Tirur, the first and fifth accused in the Kanakamala IS module case.As per the case, IS sympathisers planned to attack various establishments and key persons in South India.

A petition in this regard was filed before the NIA Court here recently. The court will hear the petition on Friday. According to NIA officers, it was part of the probe to check whether Shafin Jahan, who married Hadiya, has any connection with the IS operatives. The marriage was later nullified by the Kerala High Court.

“We have information some of the accused persons in the Kanakamala case knew Shafin Jahan and had communicated with him. So, we have to interrogate them to confirm the matter,” an NIA officer said.

Earlier, the police probe in the Hadiya case had revealed Manseed had formed a Whatsapp group, in which Shafin was also a member. However, Shafin, in his statement, claimed he has no connection with an IS-linked group, though he knew Manseed.

Till now, the NIA has recorded the statements of more than 30 persons in the Hadiya case. It also submitted a few CDs, claimed to be crucial evidence in the case, before the NIA Court. Shafin Jahan was interrogated by the NIA twice. Similarly, the statement of Hadiya was also recorded.