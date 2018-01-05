THRISSUR: In a bid to get global recognition for the Kerala State School Youth Festival - considered as Asia’s largest school-based cultural event - the organising committee has written to Unesco, demanding cultural status for it.District Collector and organising committee coordinator A Kowsigan has written to Unesco director-general Audrey Azoulay, seeking to consider the festival as the cultural event of Asia, by recognising the event’s magnitude and the participation of students in such large numbers.

According to Director of Public Instruction K V Mohan Kumar, the state government has been successfully conducting the festival since 1956. The festival has encouraged students to discover their true potential and many hidden talents have come to the fore, he said. Nowhere else in India, or for that matter Asia, has a cultural event of such magnitude is conducted, which sees the participation of a large number of students, teachers, parents and other members of society, he said.

Though the organisers are yet to receive any response from Unesco, they are hopeful of getting it anytime soon.Considering the successful implementation of the event, officials from other states have approached us with an aim to conduct similar festivals in their states, he said.Education experts from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are here to witness various events. Goa’s culture minister has shown interest in the festival and personally called to inquire about it. It shows that the festival has garnered huge attention all over, he added.

Tie-up with Tourism Dept

In a bid to popularise the Kerala State School Youth Festival across the world, the organisers have joined hands with the tourism department.

They are trying to woo tourists from India and abroad to get a first-hand experience of the festival.