T’PURAM/KOCHI : Even as there are reports the government is planning to close down the Peace International School in Kochi in the wake of allegations that the institution was teaching students objectionable and communal content, the school authorities on Thursday denied any such move.

The school’s PTA president A Sajimon told Express the school had not received any communication in this regard from the government. “We are not aware of any such order. School is functioning normally and students are attending classes,” he said.

However, a senior government officer said the Education Department, which conducted an inquiry, found the charges against the institution to be true.“The inquiry found the school was functioning in violation of the Right to Education Rules (RTE) and that it wasn’t following any prescribed syllabus. The decision to shut it down was taken after consultation with the Chief Minister’s office,” he said. “The Director of Public Instruction will be asked to issue formal orders for the school’s closure.” Its students will be shifted to other institutions in the region.

Sajimon said a few months ago, when the school was in the news for including Islamic extremist thoughts in its syllabus, steps were taken to retrieve the books. He said 80 per cent of the teachers are non-Muslims and if the school was involved in any Islamic extremism, they would have questioned it. He emphasised the school is presently following a proper curriculum like any other schools in the state.Meanwhile, sources from the District Education Department said they were yet to receive any order from the Chief Minister office stating to close down the school.