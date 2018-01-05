KOTTAYAM: Former Supreme Court judge Justice K T Thomas was never one to hide his empathy for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and it was no different on Thursday when asked to comment on the controversy over his comments tweeted by BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra.Patra’s tweet of Justice Thomas quote: “...If asked why people are safe in India, I would say there is a Constitution, there is democracy, there is Army & fortunately the RSS..” had stoked a controversy. He was quoting Thomas from his address as chief guest of RSS instructors’ training camp held here on Sunday.

Speaking to Express, Justice Thomas elaborated on what he actually told the RSS instructors at the Kottayam camp on Sunday.“It was an advisory speech. I advised them to take a cue from the functioning of the army. I told them not to use the physical training they get, for committing any offence. Our armed forces are trained to defend against attacks and they do not unleash violence against anyone.

RSS should follow this model. RSS should also take the same responsibility as that rests on Indian Constitution, democracy and the armed forces,” Justice Thomas said. He said he was only comparing the responsibility of the RSS with that of Indian Armed Forces as both were imparting training for defence, and not for committing any offence.

He said the RSS had shown this responsibility during the time of Emergency.

“The RSS resisted Emergency at the subterranean level. And Indira Gandhi was forced to withdraw Emergency when she got information about the subterranean level functioning of RSS through Intelligence reports. Indian democracy has always been indebted to RSS in this matter,” he said.

“The current Indian President, Vice-President, Prime Minister, Home Minister, Finance Minister and as many as 10 Chief Ministers are RSS-trained persons. They have been trained to rule the country effectively.”He compared the RSS with a snake, where its venom was used in self-defence. “Snake’s venom is not for killing anyone but only for self-defence. However, it changes this approach when it comes under attack. The RSS is also taking the same stance,” he said.

In the files

K T Thomas’s dalliance with the RSS dates back to August, 2011 when he said the “smear campaign that the RSS is responsible for Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination must end”.

In an interview with a news channel in 2015, he praised the RSS workers. “I have come across many RSS workers and leaders who are patriots, brave and selfless. When I met them, I wondered, why should I have any enmity with them?”