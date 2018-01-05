SABARIMALA: Preparations are nearing completion for the customary ‘pettathullal’ ritual, one of the important events of the annual Makaravilakku festival, at Erumeli Sree Dharma Sastha temple, slated to be celebrated on January 11. ‘Pettathullal,’ cherishing the memory of the victory of Lord Ayyappa over demon Mahishi, will be held under the auspices of the Ambalappuzha team led by 90-year-old Chandrasekharan Nair and the Alangattu team led by 70-year-old Vijayakumar.

The 500-member Ambalappuzha team will begin the offering after pasting colours on the forehead and body of the members immediately after witnessing ‘Krishnaparunthu’ on the sky above Erumeli Sree Petta Sastha temple at 11.30 am. Led by caparisoned elephants and teams playing temple percussion instruments, the team will be accorded a traditional reception by Travancore Devaswom Board president A Padmakumar and members on arrival in front of the East Fort of Erumeli Sree Dharma Sastha temple after visiting Erumeli Vavar mosque. The ritual will conclude with the team circumambulating the nalambalam at 1.30 pm.

‘Pettathullal’ by Alangattu team

The ‘pettathullal’ offering by the 300-member Alangattu team led by Vijayakumar will begin the ritual from Erumeli Sree Petta Sastha temple after viewing a ‘star’ on the sky above the temple at 2 pm. They will be accorded a traditional reception by a TDB team in front of the Erumeli Sree Dharma Sastha temple at 3 pm. The ritual will conclude after the team circumambulates the nalambalam at 4 pm.