KOTTAYAM: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has sought reports from Kottayam district police superintendent and Regional Transport Officer (RTO) in connection with the death of a pregnant woman after falling from the front door of a moving bus at Erattupetta, the other day.The commission took suo motu action in the wake of media reports. SHRC member K Mohan Kumar on Thursday directed the SP and the RTO to check whether the persons concerned had made any lapse in ensuring the facilities allocated for pregnant women in private and KSRTC buses.

He also wanted to know whether the said bus had followed the prescribed safety measures as well.The SHRC observed that seats are reserved for pregnant women in buses following its earlier intervention. The case will be considered at its next sitting in Thiruvanathapuram on February 7.It was on previous Friday that the tragic incident occurred. Nashida, 34, wife of Thaha, hailing from Vattakkayam house, Erattupetta, was seriously injured after falling down from a running bus hitting her head on the road.

She was admitted to a private hospital with fatal injuries and hospital authorities took out the baby through Cesarean section, taking in to account the Nashida’s serious condition, who later succumbed to injuries on Wednesday.

According to the police, Nashida, who was travelling from Theekoy to Erattupetta, did not get a seat in the bus and was standing near the front door of the bus. She fell down while the bus was negotiating a sharp curve. The police have registered a case against bus driver Yadu Krishna, 29, hailing from Poonjar.