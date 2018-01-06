MALAPPURAM: The police on Friday launched a probe after a Claymore mine was found on the dry riverbed of Bharathapuzha under Kuttippuram bridge on NH-66 on Thursday midnight where thousands of Sabarimala pilgrims from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and northern districts of Kerala halt to take bath and rest. The mine was found lying a few distance away from the pillars of the bridge.

A police team led by Thrissur Range IG M R Ajithkumar visited the spot for an inspection. Though a preliminary probe has not found any evidence about a possible sabotage, the police are looking at all possible angles.Claymore mines are exclusively used by the Indian Army, but intelligence reports say that Left-wing extremists are in possession of such mines to target patrols in jungles.

Ajithkumar told Express they were yet to ascertain how the mine landed on the riverbed.

“We have sought the help of the National Security Guards to collect more details about the mine. A detailed probe is on,” he said.

The mine was spotted by a youth who had come to the spot to enjoy the evening breeze. On seeing the object, he clicked a photo with his phone and later alerted the cops.

In contrast to normal landmines, which direct their explosion upwards, Claymores are anti-personnel directional fragmentation mines. The mines are placed on twin scissor-like anchors, which can be pressed into the ground.