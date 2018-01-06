KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has issued guidelines with regard to the non-disclosure of the identity of rape victims in interim orders and judgments of the court. The circular made it clear when a rape victim is a petitioner or is made a party to a case, it should be mentioned prominently on the docket that it is a ‘case of victim under Section 376, 376 A, 376 B, 376 C or 376 D of IPC’.

If crime is registered in such a case, the crime number and name of the police should be invariably shown on the docket itself. The circular also stated the computer assistants in the data entry section and the online pool of the High Court on receiving such files should show only the word ‘victim’ instead of the name and address of the victim while entering the cause title. The directive stated the name and address of the victim should not appear in the cause title of interim orders/judgments. They should not communicate or disclose the details of the victim in any manner.