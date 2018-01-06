KOCHI: ‘Roshini’, the promising project which aims to give continued and quality education to migrant workers’ children, will be launched in the Ernakulam district on Saturday. Education Minister C Raveendranath will inaugurate it at Kandanthara UP School, Perumbavoor.The project is a joint venture of the district administration, district panchayat, Education Department, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) and an NGO, with public-sector giant BPCL providing it the financial backing. It will enable the integration of the children into the Kerala society by helping them assimilate the state’s education system, language and culture. The total number of migrant labourers’ children studying in nearly 20 government schools in the district comes to more than 2,000.

“Union LP School, Thrikkanarvattam; Government LP school, Ponnurunni; Government UP School, Kandanthara and Government High School, Binanipuram are the schools shortlisted for the pilot project. Later it’ll be extended to other schools,” said a District Information Officer press release.

The studies and surveys carried out among migrant workers have revealed the dropout rate among their children is high. So, the programme’s primary objective is to check it and encourage their talents through scientific means.

The service of volunteers, who are proficient in Hindi, Bengali and Oriya, will be used to communicate with the children. To determine the children’s improvement in Malayalam, English and Hindi, code-switching, through extra morning-hour special packages, will be employed. Workshops and study tours are planned, while balanced morning food too will be provided to the children.Perumbavoor MLA Eldhose Kunnapilly, District Panchayat President Asha Sanal and SSA State Project Director A P Kuttykrishnan will also take part at the launch.