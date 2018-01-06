THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology For Education (KITE), formerly known as IT@School, is turning the 58th Kerala School Youth Festival hi-tech by putting the entire process starting from registration to result announcement and certificate printing online.The classification of students into different clusters, making available participant cards, issuance of reports to team managers, time sheets, call sheets, score sheets and tabulation will be prepared through the web portal.

The results will be made available on a real-time basis through the portal. Those interested will be able to watch the programmes live at live.schoolkalolsavam.in.An app developed by by KITE called Poomaram will display results as well as ongoing and remaining competitions. The app can be download from Google Play.The festival can be viewed live on victers.itschool.gov.in.