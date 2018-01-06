THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s pro-North Korean comment the other day has earned him nothing but brickbats in the social media. Vijayan’s praise for the autocratic North Korean leader, for putting up a stiff opposition to US imperialism, has proved him morally and ideologically bankrupt, went one caustic comment on Facebook.

Addressing the CPM’s district conference in Kozhikode on Wednesday, Vijayan reportedly lauded North Korea for putting up a tough defence against imperialist US. In addition to keeping a tight leash on his people, Kim also has been known for disposing of top aides and even relatives.

Twitterati wanted to know whether ‘’tinpot dictator Kim Jong-Un was CPM’s new poster boy.’’ Also, cheeky digs like ‘’Left mind has nothing left.’’ Vijayan’s applause for Kim Jong-Un, who is engaged in a non-stop verbal battle with US President Donald Trump, may not be that surprising as it looks.

The Kerala Chief Minister’s praise comes just weeks after the CPM invited criticism for including pictures of the North Korean leader on flex boards put up for the party’s Nedungandam area committee meeting in Idukki district.