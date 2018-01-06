THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Attempts by Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala to mediate between the Church and the government amid a standoff between the believers and the police at Bonacaud Kurisumala didn’t break the ice, as passions ran high over the blocking of the decades-old pilgrimage while the Forest Department remained stern that crowding in the deep jungles cannot be allowed.

Chennithala spoke to Forest Minister K Raju over phone and also got an assurance to allow passage of pilgrims to the hills in small batches. However, the faithful proceeding from Vithura region were in no mood to budge. Believers were already left irate after the recent demolition of the cross. Cops were also restive amid stone-pelting, and carried out the orders to charge, leading to a severe action injuring many.

KPCC president M M Hassan deplored the police lathicharge against believers who were on a pilgrimage to Bonacaud Kurisumala. He pointed out that the government had assured the church in talks held to facilitate the pilgrimage to Kurisumala, a practice followed on the first Friday of January every year for decades.

“Believers, including priests, had gone on a pilgrimage on this assurance. The police blockade and subsequent action cannot be approved. Priests and others had to take cover in the jungles. It has to be suspected that the destruction of the cross and an altar at Kurisumala recently was with the connivance of the government,” he said.