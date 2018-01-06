THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Terming Finance Minister Thomas Isaac’s stand that the government can no longer absorb the pension liability of the KSRTC as ‘arrogance,’ Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala maintained that it cannot be approved.

“Pension has not been disbursed to retired KSRTC employees in the past five months. Many of the pensioners who are in dire straits owing to various ailments and family issues are on the verge of ending their lives. Most of the pensioners are aged and without any income. They are not even able to purchase needy medicines. The plight of pensioners was seen by all when they came to lay siege to the secretariat demanding regular monthly pension disbursal,’’ he said.

In a statement, Ramesh said that instead of addressing the issues of KSRTC pensioners from a humanitarian angle and on a permanent basis, the Finance Minister is washing his hands of. It is indeed an arrogant stand, he said.

Thampanoor Ravi,state president of the Transport Democratic Federation (TDF) and KPCC general secretary, said the Left Government’s affidavit submitted in the High Court stating that the pension liability of the KSRTC cannot be taken over was nothing but deceiving the workers.

“The LDF Government rode to power after promising KSRTC employees that the pension liability will be taken over and monthly pension disbursed without break. The Chief Minister, who had given an undertaking that the KSRTC pensioners will not be struggling for pension under the LDF rule,has made a volte-face now.

There is not even a Minister for Transport Department after the resignation of Thomas Chandy,which has made matters worse in the KSRTC,’’ Ravi criticised.He asked the Chief Minister to show the guts to implement the bail-out package mooted by his predecessor Oommen Chandy for the KSRTC.

“The Chandy Government had shown the courage to take over 50 per cent of the pension liability of the KSRTC. If the total liability of the KSRTC during the UDF Government’s tenure was Rs 1,400 crore,it has shot up to Rs 3,400 crore now. It has been proved that the unilateral implementation of all recommendations of the Suseel Khanna report was an utter flop.

Funds allotted from KIFFB for purchase of KSRTC buses now carries a high interest of 12 per cent, whereas it is much lower even in the commercial banks,’’ he said.