SABARIMALA: Travancore Devaswom Board president A Padmakumar has said resting places would be set up on the thiruvabharanam procession route from Pandalam to Sabarimala during the next pilgrimage season. He was addressing a review meeting on the preparations for the thiruvabharanam procession at the Pandalam Valiyakoickal temple auditorium on Friday. Padmakumar said resting places would be set up on every 10 km procession route with the objective of providing food and resting facilities for those who participate in the procession.

He said instructions were given to the engineering wing of the devaswom and high-powered committee to prepare a detailed project report immediately with the overall objective of completing the work before the beginning of next thiruvabharanam procession season.Padmakumar said the resting places would be under the overall control and management of the administrative officers of the temples near them.

He said arrangements were completed for the thiruvabharanam procession which begins the journey from Pandalam Valiyakoickal temple at noon. The procession would halt at Ayroor Puthiyakavu Devi temple on the first night and at Laha on the second night. It would reach Saramkuthi at 5 pm on January 14 and reach the sannidhanam at 6 pm.

F26-cr increase in Sabarimala revenue

Sabarimala: The total income of Lord Ayyappa temple here during the 2017-2018 pilgrimage season ended January 4 showed an increase of C26 crore over the corresponding period during the last pilgrimage season. The aggregate revenue, including the `173-crore income during the 41-day-long Mandala Pooja season and C23.84 crore during the first five days of the ongoing Makaravilakku festival season, stands at C196 crore as against C160 crore during the same period during the last season, Sabarimala devaswom executive officer V N Chandrasekharan said. Of the C23.84 crore income during the first five days of the ongoing Makaravilakku season, the income from the sale of aravana prasadam stands at C8.36 crore.