KOTTAYAM: Expressing its strong displeasure over the Travancore Devaswom Board’s (TDB) decision to restore the official name of the hill shrine at Sabarimala from Sree Ayyappa Swami temple to Sree Dharma Sastha temple, the Nair Service Society (NSS) has demanded the state government and TDB to withdraw the move. NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair has also sent a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Devaswom Minister Kadakampalli Surendran and TDB president A Padmakumar with a demand to take urgent steps to maintain the shrine as Sabarimala Ayyappa temple.

According to Nair, the move is not in accordance with realities. He said as per legend, the Sabarimala temple was consecrated by Parasurama, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. “While being one among four important Sastha temples in the state, which include Kulathooppuzha, Achankovil and Aryankavu, Sabarimala is unique with its deity and beliefs. Lord Ayyappa incarnated as the personification of Lord Sastha to kill Mahishi, the devil, and merged back in Sastha at Sabarimala after the mission.

Hence, Sabarimala is the temple of both Ayyappa and Sastha. However, rituals were performed considering the deity as Ayyappa, who merged with Sastha,” he said. Nair said Lord Ayyappa is a ‘naishtika brahmachari’ (solemn celibate) and hence the pilgrimage should be conducted after taking vows of celibacy for 41 days, in which pilgrims get identified with Lord Ayyappa through the purgation of mind, body and deeds. “Each pilgrim symbolically immerges with Sastha, like what Ayyappa did, by offering ‘neyyabhishekam’,” he said.

He said lack of knowledge about temple rituals, practices and rites has led to controversies over the pilgrimage.“For a few years, the authorities concerned are engaged in taking controversial decisions during Sabarimala season, raising concern and confusion among devotees. They should abstain from transforming Sabarimala into a centre of controversies. The new administrative council of the Board changed the name of the shrine only because the previous committee officially declared Sabarimala as Ayyappa temple. This is an attempt to create a feeling that even the authorities concerned are confused over the entity of the temple,” he said.