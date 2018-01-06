Police clash with the faithful at Bonacaud on Friday after a procession taken out under the aegis of the Neyyatinkara diocese to reinstall a wooden cross in the forest area turned violent | Express

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Attempts by the faithful to reinstall a wooden cross atop a hill deep in the forest in Bonacaud led to clashes with the police at Bonacaud and Vithura on Friday, leaving more than 20 people injured and triggering hours-long tension in the area. Clashes broke out after a procession, led by the Neyyatinkara Diocese of the Latin Catholic Church, tried to get past police barricades and enter the forest to install the cross.In all, 21 persons, including women, were admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital with injuries. Their condition is stable, hospital sources said. Several of the injured were also admitted to various hospitals in Vithura and Nedumangad.

The first clash broke out around 11 am. The procession turned violent when the police prevented them from entering the forest. A clash ensued and the believers pelted stones at the police. The police resorted to lathicharge to disperse the mob. Both believers and the police were injured. In August, concrete crosses in the region were found destroyed, triggering protests. Following talks with the government, a wooden cross was erected, but it too was destroyed, reportedly by lightning. On Friday, while talks between church authorities and the police were progressing, a second round of clashes broke out at Vithura in the afternoon. Scores of protesters blocked the Nedumangad-Ponmudi Road at Vithura. A few protesters also pelted stones at a KSRTC bus, which prompted the police to baton-charge them.

Rural SP P Asok Kumar said the police could not allow the procession to enter the forest as the High Court had ordered ‘status quo’ in the issue. The HC in September ordered status quo to be maintained against the government’s attempt to permit the installation of a wooden cross in the area and to permit worship. The court had issued the order on the petition seeking a directive to implement the order of the Forest Range Officer to remove the encroachment.

“HC had ordered status quo. That means no one can erect a cross atop the hill. The police acted following provocation. The protesters hurled stones at the police. So, they had to cane the protesters to maintain law and order. Around 25 policemen have been hurt in the clashes. We have registered a case against them,” Kumar said. The police arrested around 40 persons for allegedly breaking law and order. They were booked and later let off.