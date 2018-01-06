KOCHI: Former Transport Minister A K Saseendran’s hopes of returning to the ministry suffered a setback after the woman involved in the alleged sleaze-talk row withdrew her petition seeking to quash the case. She had approached the court stating she and Saseendran had amicably settled the issue out of court.

The prosecution submitted it has no objection in withdrawing the complaint filed by the woman before the Magistrate Court since the case was not registered by the police.

The issues pertaining to the matter were personal and the complainant has every right not to proceed with the case. Legally, she was entitled to withdraw the complaint pending before the Magistrate Court. Some of the offences are bailable and compoundable. The effective prosecution will not be possible if the parties involved in the case settled the matter, it stated.

When the petition came up for hearing, the court observed it will take a view according to the law. Following this, the petitioner’s counsel sought permission to withdraw the petition and the court granted it.

According to the woman’s plea, in view of the settlement between parties, the proceedings based on the complaint is an abuse of process and waste of judicial time. None other than the petitioner and Saseendran will be affected by settling the case between them. Further proceedings of the complaint will cause undue hardships to the parties.