KOCHI: SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan on Friday allegedly used an invective in Malayalam while referring to KPCC former chief V M Sudheeran. Vellappally’s outburst came during the inauguration of the new building of Paravur Kunjithai SN LP School. According to him, Sudheeran had even written to the then Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala demanding his arrest.

Interestingly, Vellappally made the remarks in the presence of KPCC vicepresident and Paravur MLA V D Satheesan. “Sudheeran even wrote to Ramesh Chennithala, the then Home Minister. If it was Sukumaran Nair( NSS general secretary), then I wonder whether Sudheeran would have made such a request to the Home Minister. Sudheeran was even kicked out from the NSS Headquarters at Perunna. But he kept mum even then,” said Vellappally.