THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Terming the clashes between the police and the Christian faithful at Bonacaud and Vithura as unfortunate, BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan said both the police and the believers committed lapses. In a statement, he said the police should have avoided beating up people, including women. At the same time, the people concerned should not have brought the matter, which is before the consideration of the High Court, to the street. He asked the government to take the lead in evolving a consensus by involving all concerned. And the believers should wait till the case is settled in the court.

Kummanam also asked the Church to withdraw from the move to erect a cross inside the Bonacaud forest as it was the habitat of wild animals. “As the place is ecologically sensitive and the natural habitat of several species of flora and fauna the High Court ordered to maintain status quo.

Moreover, without the Central Government’s permission, no construction can be possible inside the forest,” he pointed out.Like the Kurinji Sanctuary, Bonacaud forest is also highly ecologically sensitive. In view of these facts, the Church should withdraw from the move to erect a cross there, he said.