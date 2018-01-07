THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Class X equivalency programme of the State Literacy Mission is all set for a thorough revamp. This follows realisation that only half the number of persons who register for the course appear for the qualifying examination.It was in 2006-07 that the State Literacy Mission launched the Class X equivalency programme. The course received a major fillip after the state Public Service Commission recognised it as equivalent to SSLC. Since then, the course has seen steady enrollment, especially in Lakshadweep and Gulf countries. “On detailed analysis of the figures over the past decade, we found that only 1.41 lakh out of the 2.68 lakh people who enrolled appeared for the Class X equivalency examination. This comes up to just 52.6 per cent of the total enrollment,” State Literacy Mission director P S Sreekala told ‘Express’.

“Our aim would be to ensure that all those who register for the equivalency programme appear and clear the qualifying examination conducted by the Pareeksha Bhavan,” she added. The success rate of the equivalency examinations has consistently been above the 80 per cent mark over the years.

Changes on the anvil

As a first step, the Literacy Mission would undertake a thorough revision of the syllabus to make it in tune with modern day requirements. The experiences of former students, traditional vocational expertise and native wisdom would be included in the syllabus. The study materials for the equivalency programme will be prepared incorporating the latest inputs from the State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

The services of school and college teachers, BEd students and retired teachers in the locality will also be utilised for imparting lessons. This is expected to raise the quality of instruction and bring value addition to the course. Committees, chaired by the head of the local body concerned, would be constituted to monitor effective implementation of the programme. In addition to imparting special classes for educationally backward students, the services of experts will be utilised as guest faculty. Awareness campaigns are also planned to rid the students of exam fear. Besides Class X, the syllabus of Class VII equivalency programme will also be revised. The syllabus of the higher secondary equivalency course was introduced three years ago.

Equivalency programmes

Classes XII, X, VII and IV on offer

High enrolment for Class X equivalency in Gulf, Lakshadweep

PSC has recognised Class X equivalency on a par with SSLC

Syllabus of Class X and VII to undergo comprehensive revision

Class XII equivalency course offered in humanities, commerce