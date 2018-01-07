SABARIMALA: The buffer stock of aravana prasadam has touched an all-time high of 25 lakh containers which could help meet the increased demand during the peak Makaravilakku days. With the Makaravilakku season days nearing, the devaswom authorities have increased the production of aravana prasadam to 2.25 lakh containers a day, Sabarimala executive officer V N Chandrasekharan said. He said with the buffer stock at a record level, the sale of the prasadam to pilgrims would be maintained without any ceiling, he said.

“As the raw materials, including jaggery and cardamom, are available in adequate quantities at the devaswom godowns at present, the production of aravana prasadam could be maintained in full capacity,” he said. Regarding appam prasadam, he said the buffer stock stood at 2.50 lakh packets and with the average daily production of 1 lakh packets, the demand for the prasadam could be met.

“If needed, additional facilities and deployment of more workers will be made to raise the production of prasadam,” he said.

Heavy rush of pilgrims

Heavy rush of pilgrims was witnessed for darshan at the Lord Ayyappa temple on Saturday.

The long queue extended up to Marakoottam from Valiyanadapandal, forcing them to wait in queue for six hours. The movement of pilgrims on the holy steps at the sannidhanam was higher at 80 to 90 a minute on Saturday from 60 to 70 till a few days ago, thereby reducing the waiting time for darshan.