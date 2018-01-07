THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: PwC will also prepare DPR for the renovation of Chithranjali Studio, developing it into a Film City and Multipurpose Film Festival Complex through KIIFB funding. For film city and festival complex project, `150 crore and `100 crore have been allotted respectively. PwC will be given ` 9.75 crore (excluding tax) as consultancy fee.

Empowered committees were also constituted for the projects’ implementation. Three separate expert committees will hold discussions with the PwC and put forth suggestions with regard to the DPR preparation. Kerala State Film Development Corporation has been appointed as a Special Purpose Vehicle for the project. However, its Managing Director Deepa D Nair said they were not directly associated with the project’s implementation.