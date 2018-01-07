THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With Congress MLA V T Balram’s Facebook post on A K Gopalan kicking up a row, many senior Left leaders have come out seeking apology from him. Minister Kadakampally Surendran said that A K Gopalan had commanded respect from across the board irrespective of political affiliations.

People who draw inspiration from the three-letter word ‘AKG’ would not tolerate the blabbering of Balram. CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagappan urged the Congress to think whether such obscene politics was desirable for the Indian National Congress. “No individual with common sense can make such an assessment about AKG. The Indian National Congress should apologise to the people for these remarks,” he said.