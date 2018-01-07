THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Taking a break from the practice of granting a nominal amount for conserving the cultural legacy of the state, the government is giving hints it really wants to tap the cultural capital by promoting events to attract tourists. Beginning with the setting up of cultural complexes and museums in all districts, it is planning big to showcase the state's talents.

As announced in the last budget, administrative sanction for setting up the cultural complexes at a cost of D700 crore (D50 crore for each complex) has been granted and a consultancy agency appointed to prepare detailed project report (DPR).

Culture secretary Rani George told Express the department had finalised seven sites and identified four more. She said a consortium of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and Mahindra Engineering Services, which was appointed as consultants, had already started preparing the DPR.“As of now, we haven't decided on the sites in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam, but those in all other districts have been identified. The project is on the right track and we expect to start construction work by April-May,” said Rani George.

Sites finalised

Kollam

3.5 acres near Ashramam Maidan

Ernakulam

4.69 acres in Tripunithura

Thrissur

5 acres at the Sakthan Thampuran Nagar

Malappuram

5 acres near Kottakunnu Park

Palakkad

3.5 acres in Yakkara Village

Idukki

4.5 acres at Peermade

Kasargod

4.6 acres in Ambalathara village

CULTURAL COMPLEX FACILITIES

Museums TheatreCinema hallsMusic and opera houseArt galleryBookstallsSeminar hallsWorkshop space for artists and sculptorsFacility for drama rehearsals Temporary accommodation facility for artists and writers