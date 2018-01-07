Kerala government roots for culture; groundwork for modern complexes in full swing
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Taking a break from the practice of granting a nominal amount for conserving the cultural legacy of the state, the government is giving hints it really wants to tap the cultural capital by promoting events to attract tourists. Beginning with the setting up of cultural complexes and museums in all districts, it is planning big to showcase the state's talents.
As announced in the last budget, administrative sanction for setting up the cultural complexes at a cost of D700 crore (D50 crore for each complex) has been granted and a consultancy agency appointed to prepare detailed project report (DPR).
Culture secretary Rani George told Express the department had finalised seven sites and identified four more. She said a consortium of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and Mahindra Engineering Services, which was appointed as consultants, had already started preparing the DPR.“As of now, we haven't decided on the sites in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam, but those in all other districts have been identified. The project is on the right track and we expect to start construction work by April-May,” said Rani George.
Sites finalised
Kollam
3.5 acres near Ashramam Maidan
Ernakulam
4.69 acres in Tripunithura
Thrissur
5 acres at the Sakthan Thampuran Nagar
Malappuram
5 acres near Kottakunnu Park
Palakkad
3.5 acres in Yakkara Village
Idukki
4.5 acres at Peermade
Kasargod
4.6 acres in Ambalathara village
CULTURAL COMPLEX FACILITIES
Museums TheatreCinema hallsMusic and opera houseArt galleryBookstallsSeminar hallsWorkshop space for artists and sculptorsFacility for drama rehearsals Temporary accommodation facility for artists and writers