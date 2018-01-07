SABARIMALA: The aggregate revenue of Lord Ayyappa temple here crossed the Rs 200-crore mark and stands at Rs 203 crore for the period ending January 5 of the 2017-2018 pilgrimage season.

The total revenue during the corresponding period in the 2016-2017 pilgrimage season was Rs 175 crore, showing an all-time increase of Rs 28 crore.

Of the Rs 29.64 crore income during the first six days of the ongoing Makaravilakku season, the earnings from the sale of aravana prasadam stand at Rs 10.22 crore during the period under review as against Rs 10.31 crore during the same period in the last season.

Hundi collection during the period ended January 5 of the Makaravilakku season stands at Rs 9.51 crore as against Rs 8 crore during the corresponding period in the previous pilgrimage season. The income from the sale of appam prasadam during the period under review stands at Rs 1.59 crore as against Rs 1.56 crore during the same period in the last pilgrimage season.