MALAPPURAM: The police have sought the help from the technical wing of the Indian Army to trace the numbers of the mines, which were recovered from Bharathapuzha at Kuttippuram on Friday. The decision was taken on Saturday after the mines were inspected by an expert team from the National Security Guard (NSG). “We have got batch numbers of all mines and are in constant contact with the army. The army will help the police to find out where they were manufactured and where they were taken,” said Palakkad S P Pratheesh Kumar, who is in charge of Malappuram.

Experts from the technical wing of the Army are expected to visit Malappuram within two days. The inspection has found two of the five Claymore mines were manufactured in 1992 while one was produced in 2000. The rest of the mines were manufactured in 2002.

Bomb squad officers and NSG experts have told the police the mines are safe to be kept. The Claymore mines were taken to A R Camp in Malappuram after they were recovered from the dry river bed.

Pratheesh Kumar said they will be kept at the camp. The police suspect the Claymore mines, which are exclusively used by the army, were either taken away by extremist Left groups or went missing from an army camp.

Apart from NSG experts, NIA officers and members of the anti naxal squad also visited the A R Camp. The mines were recovered from the river bed by the bomb squad. They were spotted by a youth on Thursday while he came to the spot to spend his leisure time. After seeing the objects, he alerted the police.