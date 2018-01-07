KOZHIKODE: Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan MLA on Saturday denounced Congress legislator V T Balram’s objectionable remarks against Communist stalwart A K Gopalan. He said it was unfortunate Balram had committed such a mistake. The Thrithala MLA’s Facebook post on AKG’s private life had ignited a firestorm of criticism. “It’s not the culture of the Indian National Congress (INC) to make such derogatory remarks against political or social workers.

It’s an indecent practice to tarnish the image of political leaders through demeaning statements,” he said. Muraleedharan was severe on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over his failure to make it to the inauguration of the State School Arts Festival, which got under way in Thrissur on Saturday.

“Though the CM has appointed a lot of advisers, none of them gave him proper counsel on this,” he said. On Congress leaders staying away from Markaz ruby jubilee celebrations, he said this followed a joint decision taken by the party.