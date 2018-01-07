SABARIMALA: The aggregate revenue of Lord Ayyappa temple here crossed the `200-crore mark and stands at `203 crore for the period ending January 5 of the 2017-2018 pilgrimage season.

The total revenue during the corresponding period in the 2016-2017 pilgrimage season was `175 crore, showing an all-time increase of `28 crore.

Of the `29.64 crore income during the first six days of the ongoing Makaravilakku season, the earnings from the sale of aravana prasadam stand at `10.22 crore during the period under review as against `10.31 crore during the same period in the last season.

Hundi collection during the period ended January 5 of the Makaravilakku season stands at `9.51 crore as against `8 crore during the corresponding period in the previous pilgrimage season. The income from the sale of appam prasadam during the period under review stands at `1.59 crore as against `1.56 crore during the same period in the last pilgrimage season.