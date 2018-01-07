KOCHI: The Palarivattom police have registered a case in connection with the missing of a Plus-Two student from Vennala here on Thursday.The police have intensified the search for Anurag, 17, Navaneetham House, Vennala, who has gone missing since 7 am on Thursday.

Anurag is a student of Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Vaduthala. The police suspect the student went missing while on the way to school. He was wearing a sky blue shirt and grey pants when he went missing. Those who receive any information in this regard have been requested to inform the Palarivattom police station. Contact: 0484-2345850, 9497980425.