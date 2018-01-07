Participants at a meet conducted by KCRM, in connection with the land scam in the Catholic Church, in front of the Major Archbishop’s house in Kochi | K Shijith

KOCHI: The Synod of Syro-Malabar Church will begin here on Monday and the six-day conclave will be taking place in the backdrop of the controversial land deal rocking the Ernakulam- Angmali Archdiocese. The first session of the 26th Synod of the Syro-Malabar Church at Mount St Thomas in Kakkanad will be chaired by Cardinal Mar George Alencherry.

The synod will begin with a retreat led by Kottayam Arch Bishop Mar Mathew Moolakkatt. Cardinal Alencherry will inaugurate the Synod at 2.30 pm. The silver jubilee valedictory meeting of the elevation of the Syro-Malabar Church to the status of Major Archiepiscopal Church will be held at Saturday 2.30 pm.