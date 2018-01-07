KOCHI: A transgender person, who was nabbed following the busting of an alleged online sex racket by police on Friday, tried to commit suicide at the Ernakulam Central police station. The police had on Friday raided a lodge near Pulleppady and arrested 14 persons, including transgenders. The police said Saya alias Ratheesh tried to cut her veins inside the washroom late on Friday. She was rushed to a hospital soon after the incident. Saya was later discharged from the hospital as the injury was not serious. A case has been registered against Saya, the police said.

During the raid, the police had arrested the kingpin of the racket, besides five women, four transgender persons, three customers and the lodge manager. According to police, the sex racket was run with the support of the lodge manager. The police also seized weapons, alcohol, mobile phones and contraceptives from the lodge. The accused were produced before a magistrate on Saturday.