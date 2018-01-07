KOZHIKODE: Kannur may be the political battlefield of Kerala but the Valapattanam Police Station, situated in one of the sensitive areas in the district, has made it to the top 10 in the country.The announcement that Valapattanam came in ninth was made on Saturday at the Annual DGPs’ Conference in Tekanpur, Gwalior, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh. The station is situated eight kilometres from Kannur town, on the bank of Valapattanam River.

North Zone DGP Rajesh Dewan, under whose jurisdiction the station comes, attributed the achievement to teamwork.“It's really a proud moment for the Kerala Police. The achievement is the result of collective effort,”Dewan told Express. “Through efficient policing, we've been able to deliver better law and order for people under the station limits in the past couple of years.”

The selection was made based on about 80 parameters, including performance and infrastructure.

The decision to name top 10 police stations in the country was taken at the last DGPs and IGPs conference organised by the Intelligence Bureau. The Quality Council of India was entrusted with the task of picking the best stations.