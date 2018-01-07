THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has begun a preliminary investigation against Health and Social Justice Minister K K Shylaja for allegedly forging medical bills to claim reimbursement, thus causing loss to the state exchequer.The Vigilance Special investigation Unit-I Thiruvananthapuram has been entrusted with the task of carrying out the probe, following a complaint filed by BJP state general secretary K Surendran.

The complaint said the minister misused her position and fabricated documents to extract Rs 3,90,250, completely violating the Members of Kerala Legislative Assembly (Medical Facilities) Rules 1994 with regard to claiming reimbursement.It further said the minister had entered into a criminal conspiracy by committing the act multiple times and cheating the government.

There are also allegations Shylaja suppressed the fact her husband K Bhaskaran is a retired LP School headmaster, who is getting pension from the government and also has served as Mattannur Municipal Corporation chairman and declared that he is her dependant, in order to claim reimbursement for his medical expenses after he underwent treatment at a private hospital. She is also accused of purchasing a new pair of spectacles costing `28,000 and claiming the money from the government exchequer.Social activist K M Shahjahan had also approached Vigilance with a complaint against her.Shylaja refuted the allegations saying ministers could avail medical treatment benefits for family members as per law.